PH vs Japan WBO title duel officially set in Tagbilaran on Tuesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano boxer Regie “Filipino Suganob” will attempt to prove himself once again in front of his hometown crowd as he defends his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title against a formidable opponent who has traveled all the way from Japan.

Suganob of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, will square off against fellow former world title challenger Kai Ishizawa in his inaugural title defense in the main event of the “Kumong Bol-anon XV” fight card tomorrow, Tuesday, April 30, at the Holy Name University Barder Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 26-year-old Suganob, hailing from Dauis, Bohol, faced Ishizawa for the first time during Monday’s official weigh-in at Tagbilaran City Hall on April 29.

Both fighters made weight, tipping the scales at 107.2 pounds, setting the stage for their 12-round WBO regional title showdown supervised by none other than WBO’s Asia Pacific vice president, Leon Panoncillo.

The showdown between Suganob and Ishizawa is one of the most highly anticipated bouts in the Philippines this year due to the escalating boxing rivalry between the two nations.

Also, the rarity of attracting a top-notch boxer like Ishizawa is a rare occurrence, accomplished last March by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, thanks to its promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, and veteran matchmaker Edito Villamor.

“This is the most anticipated installment of Kumong Bol-anon. The rivalry between the Filipino boxers and Japanese boxers has never been this intense,” said Podot during the post-weigh-in presser.

The Philippines has recently endured significant losses to Japanese boxers on their home turf. Notable Filipino boxers such as Marlon Tapales, Jerwin Ancajas, and Jonas Sultan faltered on Japan’s boxing stage, until Melvin Jerusalem, based in Cebu, captured the WBC world minimumweight title against Yudai Shigeoka earlier this month.

Despite Jerusalem’s victory, it has not dampened the fervor of the majority of Filipino boxing fans to seek redemption against their Japanese rivals, with Suganob next in line against Ishizawa.

The 27-year-old Ishizawa expressed his unwavering determination to fight outside his homeland in pursuit of becoming a world champion, starting with dethroning Suganob in the latter’s own territory.

“I am confident that I can knock out Suganob. I know I have a good chance of winning, that’s why I agreed to come and fight him,” Ishizawa said through an interpreter.

Ishizawa boasts a record of 11 wins, with 10 knockouts and three losses. He has already faced two Filipinos in Vince Paras and Jaycever Abceda.

Meanwhile, Suganob remained reserved when questioned about his ability to knock out Ishizawa. Instead, he pledged victory to his fellow Boholanos come Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t say if I can knock him out or not. All I can say is, I trained hard for four months for this fight. I won’t guarantee anything, I will do my best on top of the ring,” said Suganob (14W-1L, 4KOs).’

Suganob has repeatedly proven himself to be a world-class contender, beginning with his victory over countryman Mark Vicelles in 2023 to earn his first world title shot. He further solidified his status by clinching the WBO Global title with a unanimous decision win over veteran Venezuelan Ronald Chacon last year in Tagbilaran City.

Those unable to attend the fight card tomorrow can tune in to the Government-owned PTV Network, which will broadcast the fights live starting at 3 p.m.

Panoncillo commended PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions and Podot for successfully bringing in a top-notch Japanese boxer like Ishizawa to Bohol.

“Most of the fights of elite Japanese boxers are done in Japan because they cultivate the sport there. Most of the time, Japanese boxers fight in their country. It’s a big accomplishment for PMI to put up this card. I hope there will be more fights like this. It’s an opportunity to feature elite boxers from these two competitive countries and we are proud to be a part of it,” said Panoncillo.

