Cebu-bound boat from Dapitan stranded off Dalaguete coast

UPDATED (9:40 AM)

A boat from Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte bound for Cebu has experienced engine trouble while sailing.

MV Georich of the George and Peter Shipping Lines had an engine trouble around 1 AM on Thursday, September 7.

The ship is still in the seawaters of Dalaguete while waiting to be rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard.

Port Capt. Ben Amomonpon of George and Peter lines said in an interview that there’s an on-going repair inside the ship.

He added that a tugboat is now sailing to Dalaguete to rescue the boat and the passengers.

One of the passengers, Franz Osalla, said they were provided with breakfast by the boat crew.

More details to follow.