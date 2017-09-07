Five nabbed in buy-bust ops in Minglanilla, Ronda

FIVE men were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in the southern towns of Cebu.

Arrested in Minglanilla were Gerald Basalo, Jonathan Castanares, Albert Paragoso and Glenn Herames. The three suspects yielded 20 sachets of shabu.

Jovannie Sumampong from the town of Ronda was also arrested. Seized from Sumampong were three small sachets of shabu.

The above suspects were caught having in their possession and control sachets of suspected shabu.

All suspects are now detained pending the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them.