San Miguel Corp. to build industrial estate in Mandaue

Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) plans to build an industrial estate in Mandaue City, Cebu, as part of its commitment to boost domestic manufacturing and create new jobs outside the capital region.

The project, which will be jointly undertaken with the City Council of Mandaue, will house a processed foods plant, feed mill and other manufacturing facilities. It will also have its own port terminal.

“We look forward to growing our presence in Mandaue City. This major development is an important part of San Miguel’s current expansion in key regions nationwide,” SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang said in a press statement on Thursday.

“Our aim is to support and accelerate our country’s economic development by investing in strategic and emerging growth areas. With this investment, we hope to help accelerate the city’s and the region’s overall growth and bring more jobs to our countrymen here,” he added.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing and the City Council welcomed SMC’s interest to invest in their city.

“It’s a strong validation of Mandaue City’s status as a premiere investment destination not just in Cebu and the Visayas, but the entire country,” Quisumbing said.