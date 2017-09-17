USJ-R inches closer to top two

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars survived the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 74-69, to move closer to move closer to gaining a top two spot in the 17th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

Leading MVP contender Jaybie Mantilla lived up to his lofty billing as he scored seven of his 19 points in the fourth to help the Jaguars claim their fifth win in seven games. He also had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

RJ Dinolan flirted with a triple-double with 17 points, 10 boards and seven assists.

USC, which was playing without suspended big men Malcolm Tan, Kent Cabanog, Kenn Oguis and Leo Labiste, fell to 6-4, in spite of the 26 points and nine rebounds of John Reel Saycon.