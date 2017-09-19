Culture of privilege

Aside from throwing their weight around during budget proceedings, lawmakers enjoy privileges that we taxpayers — who pay for their salaries — don’t, such as immunity from suit which allows them to lambaste and accuse anyone during congressional hearings without being charged in court or arrested on sight.

Apparently, that’s not enough for Majority Floor Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, who wants members of Congress to be exempted from minor traffic violations in order not to be late for their 4 p.m. sessions.

In lobbying for his proposal, Fariñas said lawmakers cannot afford to be late for their sessions especially during impeachment proceedings. Even with the Manila traffic, however, how can these lawmakers be late for their 4 p.m. sessions that aren’t held five days a week especially since we pay for their cars, drivers and gasoline money?

ADVERTISEMENT

Fariñas’ proposal comes on the heels of some lawmakers and officials of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) taking the occasional train ride to get a proper perspective of the transportation woes in order to craft better solutions for the worsening traffic congestion.

And here’s Fariñas and his fellow lawmakers trying to seek exemption from traffic laws that they helped craft and legislate because, as he reasons, they should be not delayed in doing their mandate.

We have to ask how they schedule their appointments because with all the resources at their disposal, they can still afford to report to work late, and it’s not just because they are in Manila meeting with their constituents — who manage somehow to come all the way to Manila from their respective provinces — and working the crowd of potential supporters for their reelection bid.

But Fariñas mentioned minor traffic violations that may even include making U-turns where there is none and overspeeding. What happens when their “minor traffic violations” cause traffic accidents that, God forbid, result in the death of some hapless pedestrian or motorist?

Should they be allowed to go their merry way and, as Fariñas even suggested, be escorted all the way to the Congress session hall? It would be unrealistic to expect lawmakers to be like any government employee who has to wake up early in the morning to head straight to work and bring their children to their schools.

Though Fariñas’ proposal has the support of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), it remains to be seen if those outside of Manila would support his call.

For residents of Metro Cebu, we have to ask: Are we agreeable to giving exemption to our lawmakers from minor traffic violations? What’s next, seek exemption from the “wang-wang” use (siren) policy?

But that doesn’t mean they nor their drivers cannot be issued citation tickets and be made to face penalties arising from such violations. Fariñas’ proposal merely institutes a culture of privilege among members of Congress.