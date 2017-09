A 55-year old woman and her son were arrested in a buy-bust operation in San Fernando town on Tuesday afternoon.

Estrella Langbid, who was identified as a street level drug pusher in Barangay Sangat, yielded P4,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Langbid’s son, 25-year old Giovanni, was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

The suspects are now detained in San Fernando jail.