The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management (CCDRRMC) called on all Barangay Disaster Management teams to stay alert for possible landslide and flood occurences following Monday’s rainfall in Cebu City.

Nagiel Banacia, CCDRRMC Chief, said in his Facebook post that all responders are to be on standby as rainfall continues in the city.

Flood and landslide prone areas should also be monitored closely, Banacia said.

The rain in Cebu City started at 7 am Monday.