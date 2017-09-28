Nine drug suspects nabbed, yield P25K worth of drugs

NINE alleged drug peddlers were arrested in a series of buy-bust operations in Danao City since Wednesday night.

Aba Claries Jopia, Valeriano Roble, Reynaldo Gonzales, Jack Calzada, Virginia Arranguez, Erwin Fernan, Jade Mendoza, Allan Batiquin and Jurm Daitol were apprehended in anti-drug operations in Barangay Taboc from 9 PM on Wednesday to 1 AM on Thursday, September 28.

The suspects yielded 44 pieces of sachets of shabu worth P25,960.

All nine suspects are facing charges for violations of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.