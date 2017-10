Monday morning’s rain eroded the soil and caused yet another landslide in Sitio Graje, Barangay Busay Cebu City.

This time, a portion of the road leading to the Temple of Leah, the Lantaw Restaurant, and Mountainview Resort, split in half, said Busay barangay councilman Kevin Sanchez.

The road has been closed since last Friday but Sanchez said some motorcycles still tried to pass through. But this time, he said the road is not passable.