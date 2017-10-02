Innoland expands in PH’s key business districts

ICONIC and green real estate developer Innoland Development Corporation expands in two of the country’s booming business districts, Cebu City and Makati City through their mixed-use high-rise buildings, One Montage and Altaire.

One Montage, which is a three-building project with 28 storeys on a 1.3-hectare land, will rise along Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City. It will offer 40,000 square meters of Grade A office space and 7,000 square meters retail space while the rest will be for residential or hospitality use.

Altaire, on the other hand, is a 45-storey Grade A green efficient building located in Malugay Street, Makati. It is designed for office spaces and a stylish retail area. It is their fourth office tower in Manila with three other finished buildings located in Alabang.

One Montage’s target of completion is in 2019 while Altaire will be in 2021. Both buildings are PEZA-registered and will be available for leasing after its completion.

Backed by its own construction arm, Innoland is known for delivering its projects on time. The company also aims for LEED certification, a global green building rating system and a highly recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.

One may visit www.innoland.com.ph to find out more about their projects or call their trunkline at (032) 268 7060 to 64 or (032) 268 7060 loc 112 for office leasing.