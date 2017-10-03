Soldier accused of killing Apas ex-con

A military man accused of killing an ex-convict from Barangay Apas, Cebu City, Thursday night is now in the custody of his immediate superiors at the Central Command (Centcom).

Col. Medel Aguilar, the deputy chief of the Unified Command Staff for Civil Military Operation, said that the soldier whom he did not name will remain in their custody until such time that a warrant is issued for his arrest.

The still-unnamed soldier is suspect in the killing of Maverick Capuyan, 26, of Sitio Plaza, Barangay Apas.

Capuyan was said to be playing toss coin locally known as “hantak” with a man who was identified only as “Rodel” before he was shot two times in the head.