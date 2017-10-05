Bolts make finals

THE MERALCO Bolts made their way back to the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals after pulling off a 91-88 overtime victory over the Star Hotshots yesterday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts, last year’s runners up, swept the Hotshots, 3-0, in their best-of-five series to advance to the championship round, where they will face the winner between Ginebra and TNT.

The Kings and the KaTropa are tied at 1-1 with pivotal Game 3 set today.

Reigning best import Allen Durham led the Bolts with 24 points, 19 rebounds and six assists. Cliff Hodge added 18 and made a crucial three pointer down the stretch to preserve the win.

Marc Barroca had 21 points for the Hotshots, who were playing without the injured Paul Lee.