Businessman injured in ambush

09:52 AM October 6th, 2017

A businessman was hurt in an ambush staged by still unidentified gunmen in Cebu City on Friday dawn.

The victim was identified as Vincent Rojo, who owns a breeding farm in Cebu City.

SPO2 Rommel Bangcog of Cebu City homicide section said Rojo was driving his vehicle when two men armed with M16 rifles fired at him at the San Augustine Heights Subdivision in Barangay Tisa past midnight on Friday.

The victim, who reportedly sustained wounds in his head, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Details of his condition was still unknown.

Bangcog said the police recovered 18 empty shells from the crime scene.

