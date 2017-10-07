1K Duterte supporters rally at Plaza Independencia

About a thousand supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte braved the rain to stage a rally at the Plaza Independencia at 2 pm Saturday.

The rally came amid questions raised by Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV on the bank accounts of the president and his family which supposedly amounted to more than P1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally drew local and national officials including Cabinet Sec. Jun Evasco and Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and ended at 4 pm.

Doris Mondaya, Kilusang Pag-Babago Visayas lead convenor, said the activity is also a celebration of the group’s anniversary.