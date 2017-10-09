Brod of man, who killed partner, nabbed for hacking neighbor’s house

A FEW hours after his elder brother beheaded his wife, ran amuck and was shot dead by police in Barangay Tayud in Consolacion town, the younger brother Ace Virgil Pahugot also ran wild and was arrested for hacking without provocation the walls of their neighbor’s house.

Supt. Mina Domingo, Consolacion Police Station chief, said Ace Virgil Pahugot, 24, was arrested and detained at the police station after he was accused of hacking the walls of their neighbor’s house without any provocation.

The neighbor sought police assistance which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, a few hours after his elder brother, Dominic Pahugot, 27, beheaded his common-law wife, Lovely Jane Quino, 24, after a quarrel.

Domingo also said that they were also verifying reports that the Pahugot brothers were allegedly involved in thefts outside Consolacion and were allegedly involved in selling illegal drugs on the side.

She said that they were especially checking where the the two silver and gold chalices, found in the house of Dominic Pahugot, were taken.

Domingo also reminded Tayud barangay captain to step up on the campaign against illegal drugs in the area since there are only 50 drug surrenderers as compared to the population of the barangay.