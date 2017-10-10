Cebu City Council commends UC for ‘unprecented’ feat

UNIVERSITY of Cebu’s (UC) latest feat did not go unnoticed.

A day after the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released results of the 2017 Naval Architect and Marine Engineer Licensure Examination (NAMELE), the top honors of which were swept by UC graduates, the Cebu City Council passed a resolution commending the school.

“Unprecedented and historic” was how the Cebu City Council described the school’s and the graduates’ achievement.

During their regular session yesterday afternoon, the City Council passed in mass motion a resolution commending and congratulating the 12 UC graduates who occupied the Top 10 spots of the NAMELE, which was conducted last October 2 to 4.

“The city recognizes such achievements of the said board top 10 passers and the pride they brought to their family and the city as well and thereby giving inspiration to the up and coming students to pursue their dreams,” read the resolution authored by Councilor Jerry Guardo.

A similar resolution, penned by Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, was consolidated with that of Guardo before the measure was approved by the City Council.

The council’s commendation was also extended to UC faculty members and management through their president, lawyer Augusto Go.

The resolution also specifically named the topnotchers – Jayvie Albarando (Top 1), Randolph Tabernero (Top 2), Reanne Mangubat and Lyndon Hanz Pernites (Top 3), Vince Alex Villahermosa (Top 4), Lendon Arcillas (Top 5), Jochelle Tumulak (Top 6), Brylle Enad (Top 7), Kc Rare Emnace (Top 8), Christakhis Niño Nodalo (Top 9), Kit Boniefel Bontor and Charisse Ivy Talle (Top 10).

It was not 100 percent passing rate though for the university as out of the 117 examinees who took the licensure exam, 51 passed.

The Cebu City government also gives cash incentives for topnotchers of licensure exams given by the PRC as well as the bar examinations by the Supreme Court (SC).

However, this is only limited to students who are registered voters of Cebu City even if they topped the exams in a school outside of Cebu City.

Under the city government’s cash incentive system, the Top 1 in PRC licensure exams will receive P50,000; the second to fifth placers will each receive P25,000; and the sixth to 10th placers will each get P15,000.

Councilor Mary Ann De Los Santos, who authored the ordinance granting the incentive, said she now has a proposed amendment to include all topnotchers who graduated from Cebu City-based schools even if they are not residents or voters of Cebu City. The proposal is still pending in the City Council.

UC President Augusto Go earlier wrote a letter to the City Council commending the latter for considering the granting of incentives to topnotchers who graduate from Cebu City-based schools regardless of their place of residence.