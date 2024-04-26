Mandaue City cops to undergo refresher training on checkpoints

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will conduct a refresher training for station personnel regarding the conduct of checkpoints.

MCPO Spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, said that they will conduct refresher training just to remind them of the guidelines and procedures in implementing police operations, especially checkpoints.

Villaro said that they would also be updated if there are new policies or guidelines.

She added that, in the basic guidelines, the station commander or team leader will conduct a pre-deployment briefing of his personnel, checking the composition of the team, their uniform, and equipment.

After the checkpoint, there should be a debriefing, assessing the operation, to identify areas for improvement or good practices that should be maintained.

Villaro said that the conduct of inspection should also be limited to a visual search.

“Kana lang kung unsay makita,” said Villaro.

However, she said that there are instances when the police might ask the person to open his vehicle or motorcycle.

“Depende if naay suspicious, or information nga na-gather sa atoang kapulisan nga a certain vehicle or motorcycle is subject for search,” she added.

