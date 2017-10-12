Yayoy expects UV fightback in Game 2 today

A WIN does not a champion make.

This was the point that University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters head coach Yayoy Alcoseba hammered home to his wards as they try to finish off the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals series in the 17th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament, today at what will surely be a packed Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters pulled off the mother of all upsets by stunning the Green Lancers in Game 1, 85-77, to take a 1-0 series lead and stand a victory away from returning to the throne UC last perched on in 2011, when it still stood on the broad shoulders of current PBA superstar June Mar Fajardo.

Clinching the crown tonight will be easier said than done as Alcoseba is anticipating a huge fightback from the proud Green Lancers.

“They will come back strong. It’s the UV spirit. So we have to take the challenge and play the right way,” said Alcoseba, who took on the job of taking over the Webmasters just a few weeks before the season started.

The results have been staggering as Alcoseba has imbibed his fearless approach to his players, never more than in the waning moments of Game 1 when the Green Lancers threatened at 67-68 after trailing by as much as 16 points.

UC sentinels Frederick Elombi, John Jabello and Justine Dacalos then stood up to the uprising and sank one dagger basket after another to put down UV and stand on the precipice of Cesafi greatness.

“The word fear isn’t in my vocabulary. Same with my team,” Alcoseba added.

UV assistant coach Van Halen Parmis admitted that his wards failed to keep up with UC whose confidence ran high from opening tip to the final buzzer.

“We weren’t able to play good defense. We will make adjustments. I’m sure the boys will be ready come Game 2,” said Parmis.