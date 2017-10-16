Compostela police partner with habal-habal drivers in fight against drugs

Compostela Police Station officially launched its partnership with the motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) drivers to further strengthen its campaign against illegal drugs in the northern town.

“Habal-Habal Drivers Kontra Droga” aims to boost the sharing of essential information among police officers and the drivers in identifying and locating illegal activities in Compostela.

Town mayor Joel Quino and the barangay captains of Compostela attended the launching ceremony on Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership is also seen to be a huge help in curbing the illegal drug trades in the area.

Senior Insp. Junafe Vergara encourages the community to actively help the town in its fight against illegal drugs and crimes.