No major contraband found inside Mandaue City Jail

11:29 AM October 18th, 2017

By: Miguel Ernest E. Ermac, October 18th, 2017 11:29 AM

The inmates in Mandaue City Jail were subjected to a surprise greyhound operation. (CDN PHOTO/MIGUEL ERNEST ERMAC)

The surprise greyhound operation at the Mandaue City Jail resulted to the confiscation of two cellular phones and other minor contraband early Wednesday morning.

The three-hour operation conducted by the Mandaue City police and the city’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team yielded two phones, one unit of playstation portable, playing cards, blades, ballpens, nailcutters and lighters among others. The greyhound operation started at 4 AM.

Mandaue City jail warden Supt. Renante Rubio said his team felt relieved that no major contrabands were found inside the jail.

Police did not find any trace of illegal drugs.

“For the past five days, we already conducted greyhound operations. Today’s operation is considered a ‘finishing touch’,” Rubio said.

