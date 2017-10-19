Upsets rock Division C of SHAABAA tourney

THE 2008 Cottonseed and the 2005 Bizol authored major upsets of their higher-seeded opponents to advance to the semifinals in Division C of the 22nd SHAABAA Basketball Tournament last Wednesday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Cottonseed upended the third-ranked Petron Global Carriers, 39-37, while Bizol slipped past the 2006 Prince Warehouse, 51-49, to snatch the final slots in the best-of-three semifinals.

Cottonseed will next face off against the 2015 People’s General while the Bizol will battle the top-seed 2009 Crossfit Subtero-Primo Builders.

Emil Gabuya led Batch 2008 with 12 points and six steals while 2005 got 17 points and five steals from Aaron Uy and 14 markers and three swipes from Arthur Lao.

In Division B, Kogi-Q-Riway 37 also moved on to the semis with a 56-43 win over the 2002 San Remigio Beach Club.

Up next for Kogi-Q-Riway 37 will be the 2000 Core Pacific.

The 1995 Savers Depot completed the semis cast in Division B with a 46-43 squeaker over the 1996 White Gold Club.

Batch 1995 will next test the mettle of the unbeaten 2001 Dynacast in a best-of-three affair.