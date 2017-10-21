Search for article

Luigi gives cash aid to injured cop

SHARES:

09:40 PM October 21st, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, October 21st, 2017 09:40 PM

THOUGH he isn’t assigned to Mandaue City, PO3 David Naraja has received some cash assistance from Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Quisumbing yesterday morning.

The mayor’s secretary Cielo Manatad confirmed that she turned over the cash assistance to Naraja, who is confined at the Cebu Doctors’ Hospital in Mandaue City.

Though not specifying the amount, Manatad said the cash aid came from the mayor’s own pocket.

Naraja was shot in the face by Jessie Largo, assailant of Jhon Ronli Calizar.

She said Jhon, slain son of Philippine Information Agency (PIA) officer Ferliza Contratista, is a Mandaue City resident.

Naraja said while his condition is stable, he will remain confined at the hospital for now.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.