Vidal’s final vestment explained

RED CHASUBLE

Do you ever wonder why Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal wears a red chasuble as his final vestment?

Msgr. Joseph Tan, media liaison officer of the Archdiocese of Cebu, explained the significance behind the symbolism.

“Cardinals wear red robes to signify, not only the blood of Christ, but also their willingness to give up their lives for the defense of the Catholic Church,” Tan said in an interview.

“All cardinals, who serve as advisers of the Holy Father, wears red to manifest their love for the church to the point of offering their lives for the sake of Christ and His church,” he added.

Vidal’s inner garments, Tan said, include a barong Tagalog and black pants, and the full-regalia of a cardinal.

The 86-year-old prelate also wears his pallium, a white stole worn around his neck and shoulders.

Made of wool from lambs, the pallium bears five crosses, which represents the five major wounds of Jesus Christ on the cross.

On Vidal’s head is a white mitre, a liturgical headdress worn by the Pope, cardinals, and bishops as a symbol of their office.

Tan explained that when the Pope, cardinals, bishops and priests die, they must wear their liturgical vestments as if they are preparing to celebrate the Holy Eucharist.

“Priesthood is essentially Eucharistic, and the Eucharist is essentially priestly,” he said.

“When a priest dies, he dresses himself as if he is preparing for Mass because it’s going to be the eternal meeting between him and Christ who he celebrates on the altar with the real presence in mind,” Tan added.

Vidal’s body will be laid to rest on Thursday, October 26, at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral mausoleum where his predecessors were buried along with some priests in the archdiocese.