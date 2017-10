Cebu City Police Office has filed a complaint against road rage suspect Edward Erasmo on Monday, October 23.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of Cebu City Investigation and Detective Management Branch said that police filed three complaints against Erasmo at 2:30 p.m

Erasmo is now facing charges on physical injury, malicious michief and grave threats.

The road rage suspect reportedly flew to Manila after the incident on October 17.