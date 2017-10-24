Cebu buses inspected ahead of All Saints’, All Souls’ Day

BUSES in Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) underwent inspection ahead of next week’s All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day observance when thousands of Metro Cebu–based residents are headed to the province to spend the holidays there.

Personnel of the regional Land Transportation Office inspected the buses as part of the government’s “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos” for the holidays.

Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) said they checked out the papers of the bus operators, and everything appeared to be in order.

“Namatikdan nato sa atong inspection compliant man sila. So far ilang prankisa kay in order and they have regular papers (We notice in our inspection that the buses are compliant. So far, their franchise are in order and they have regular papers),” he said.

But Cuizon said there were buses that need to be repaired.

“Some defects like malfunctioning wipers may seem minor, but it’s important especially since it is the rainy season,” he said.

Cuizon said bus operators should double-check their units within this week and a day before the holidays to ensure the safety of their passengers. The LTFRB will start issuing special permits today.

Cuizon said help desks will be set up at the CSBT to expedite the processing of special permits for bus operators.