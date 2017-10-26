Cathedral mausoleum off limits to public for 5 days post Vidal burial

The mausoleum where the late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal will be laid to rest will be closed for the next five days following today’s burial.

According to Fr. Brian Brigoli, chairman of the Archdiocesan Commission on Culture and Heritage and current Cathedral Museum director, they will still be working on the concrete slabs and installation of a permanent niche cover in the next few days before opening the mausoleum to the public again.

“The inner chamber (where the actual niche is located) will be closed. The outer chamber may be opened. People can still pay their respects in the outer chamber. They can offer flowers also,” he said.

For 15 minutes, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma will preside over the funeral rites inside the mausoleum later when the remains of Vidal will be brought after the procession that will follow the Requiem Mass now ongoing at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Cardinals and other bishops will also be present in the funeral rites while the family of Vidal will be at the outer chamber of the mausoleum.

Flowers will be offered during the burial.

After the funeral rites, there will be a formal closing ceremony of the mausoleum.