MOLESTER ARRESTED

Sexual harassment is and will always be a sensitive case, especially to women. But many people are always ready to speak up against it.

For instance, many netizens expressed disgust about the man who was arrested for 12 counts of molestation and sexual harassment. Eight of his 12 victims positively identified him.

Lizzah Gimpayan commented, “Is there ever any solid solution to this kind of problem? This kind of people, including those robbers, should be stopped.”

Jamantha Academz also said, “Your joyful days are over. It’s a good news that you’re already caught. You should be happy you got caught or else you’ll get killed somewhere.”

Fe Sanayon said, “He should be punished in accordance to his crimes. Let him be in prison for he might victimize more women.”

Bengie Gocela added, “This kind of criminal should be tied to a tree and be bitten by ants. He has harmed so many women.”

Jake Tundag said, “Women should be respected. Don’t you know that? You should be jailed forever. People like you don’t deserve a place in the society.”

