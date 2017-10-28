Leni pays respects to Vidal 

Vice President Leni Robredo visited the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral mausoleum housing the remains of the late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo J. Cardinal Vidal Saturday afternoon.

The vice president was accompanied by Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, and cathedral team moderator Msgr. Ruben Labajo.

Robredo was in Cebu to attend a wedding held at the Capitol before visiting the mausoleum. The vice president refused to grant interviews as her visited lasted 20 minutes.

Robredo was unable to visit during the late cardinal’s wake. Other notable public figures who were in Cebu City to attend the late Vidal’s wake and funeral were President Rodrigo Duterte, former presidents Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, as well as local government officials and members of the business community.