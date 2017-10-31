Policewoman shot dead in Mandaue City

The policewoman who was injured in an early evening attack in Mandaue City already died.

Mandaue City Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna said that PO1 Sassy Mae Sasing who is assigned at the Lapu-Lapu City Public Safety Company was already dead when he reached the hospital at 8:30 p.m.

Fortuna said he was told by Mandaue City police investigators that Sasing sustained multiple gunshot wounds on her body.

A fatal shot was also aimed at her head.

“Me and mayor Luigi Quisumbing were monitoring activities in the city. We got information from the city command center tonight on the shooting alarm,” Fortuna said in a phone interview.

Fortuna said was told by police investigators handling the case that Sasing came from work at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO).

She was assigned as part of the city’s Kalag-kalag security team tasked to secure the city’s cemeteries.

Sasing, he said, was already on her way home to Consolacion town when she was attacked at the vicinity of Consuelo Village in Barangay Basak Mandaue City or around 15 kilometers away from the LLCPO.

Fortuna said that the gunman have been tailing Sasing who was traveling on board a motorcycle.

Emergency rescuers from the Philippine Red Cross Regional Operations Center and Warehouse located in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City or around a kilometer away from the crime site were the ones who brought the policewoman to the Chong Hua Hospital located at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

“Gi try siya ug revive pero wala na,” Fortuna said.