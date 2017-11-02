Two persons of interest under police questioning

The investigation into the death of PO1 Mae Sasing takes a lead as the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) submitted the footage of the CCTV camera in the area where the crime was committed to the anti-cybercrime office to enhance the quality of the video to better identify the suspect who shot Sasing.

MCPO also created “Task Force Sasing” that will focus on the immediate resolution of the murder of Sasing.

The task force was created yesterday during a joint case conference of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB), Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB), Police Station 3, Soco, PNP legal office, CIDG-7 and support groups namely the IDMB, CID, Homicide section of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, Consolacion police and the Cybercrime Unit.

MCPO Director Supt. Roberto Alanas presided over the case conference attended by Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.

The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) is likewise ready to create a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to assist the MCPO, should they need it.

“It depends on them if they need us to create a SITG or if they can handle the case at their level,” said PRO-7 Community Relations chief, Senior Supt. Renato Dugan.

Grudge

Alanas, in a separate interview, said they have ruled out all other angles except that of a personal grudge stemming from a case filed, involving Sasing two years ago.

Two persons of interest are currently being questioned by police.

Alanas said they invited these persons after reading text messages from the mobile phone of PO1 Sasing.

They also have witnesses from the crime scene who can help put the pieces together of events that led to Sasing’s murder, and the CCTV footage from Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue cities where PO1 Sasing and the motorcycles that were tailing her were caught on video.

These video footages and the mobile phone have been sent to the PNP Cybercrime Central Office in Camp Crame for enhancement and forensic examination.

“Pinapatibay lang natin ang mga ebidensya na mag-uugnay doon sa mga possible suspect to identify and file a case against them,” said Alanas.

(We are strengthening our evidence that will link the possible suspect in order to identify them and file a case against them.)

He added that Mayor Quisumbing expressed willingness to extend his support for the immediate resolution of the case.

The flag at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office was flown at half-mast since yesterday in honor of the fallen comrade.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza visited the wake of PO1 Sasing in her home in Barangay Jugan, Consolacion, yesterday afternoon to condole with the bereaved family and to show her support to the police.

“Nag-serbisyo gud siya sa dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu ug daghan mga Oponganons nakabenepisyo sa serbisyo sa kapolisan. Gani mo buhis sa ilang kinabuhi ug higayon na usab kini sa katapusang higayon nga angay nako siyang pasalamatan sa ngalan sa mga Oponganons,” said Mayor Radaza.

(She served Lapu-Lapu City and many Oponganons benefited from the service of the police who even risk their lives. This is also the opportunity to thank her for her service in behalf of the Oponganons).