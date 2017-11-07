Search for article

PDEA-7 seizes P250K shabu in separate operations in Cebu

11:34 PM November 7th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, November 7th, 2017 11:34 PM

A total P250,000 worth of shabu were seized by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in separate operations in Cebu on Tuesday, according to the agency’s regional information officer, Lea Albiar.

Anti-drug agents got their initial haul of about 20 grams of methampethamine worth about P100,000 in a buy-bust operation at 3 a.m. in Sitio Kantibhang, Barangay Lower Pakigne of Minglanilla town in southern Cebu from Arnel Villanueva, 25, an alleged drug peddler operating in the area.

Over an hour later, at 4:20 a.m., PDEA-7 agents seized four packs of shabu weighing about 30 grams, valued at P150,000, from alleged drug pusher Edwin Zafra, 55, in a buy-bust operation in A. Lopez Street, Barangay Labangon, cebu City.

Arrested along with Zafra was his daughter, identified as Julia Nicole Zafra, 20, a student in one of the universities in Metro Cebu.

Albiar said the three suspects, who were now detained at PDEA-7’s detention facility in Cebu City, will faces charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act.

