NO FALL GUY?

Netizens were angry over the assertion of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) that murder suspect Felix Taytayan is not a fall guy despite testimonies from Taytayan’s fellow workers.

A netizen named Orunmila Elegba wrote, “Typical police arance when they have paid informants to support their desired outsome, Do not listen to eye witness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Liezl V Rivota commented, “Ayusin po ninyo Sir, Suriin ng Mabuti kasi Kawawa ang tao nakaladkad na walang Katutuhanan innocent victim, pina Media pa (Fix it, sir. Examine carefully because it is pitiful to see someone dragged into a case without evidence of guilt. An innocent victim who’s also exposed to media).”

Another netizen, Joji Libaton, said, “Tarong ta please para dili mo dako ang gubot (Let’s make it right so it won’t get worse).”

Want to share your viewpoint on current events and pressing issues? Share your thought on the official Facebook and Twitter pages of Cebu Daily News.

Most comments are printed in to.