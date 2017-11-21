Nurse meets Magpale on assault case

A MEETING between officials of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) and the nurse who was assaulted by a female patient in Balamban District Hospital last Nov. 14 was postponed yesterday.

Dr. Rene Catan, PHO Chief, was busy and was unable to meet with the nurse’s team. They are scheduled to meet again Wednesday afternoon in Balamban town.

The nurse, with her attorney and Balamban District Hospital Chief, Dr. Olivia Dandan, met briefly with Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale who chairs the Provincial Council for the Welfare of Children.

Further action will be taken once the nurse’s team and the PHO meet. No formal case has been filed against the patient.

Dr. Dandan said the nurse isn’t likely to transfer to another hospital for employment, as it may mean that she’s avoiding issues. The nurse has been working in the hospital for seven months already.