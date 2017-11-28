Juana Osmena Street cordoned due to sinkhole

A PORTION of Juana Osmena Street in Cebu City had been cordoned amid reports of a sinkhole that broke open in the area.

Nagiel Banacia, chief of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), said they received a report from a security guard stationed near the area on the presence of a sinkhole at 4 am Tuesday.

“First to respond was the police.Then we sent our personnel to the area and cordoned it,” he said. The sinkhole located right across Century Plaza Hotel had an opening of one square meter and is two meters deep. “We don’t know for sure if it is really a sinkhole or it could be a defect in the drainage line,” Banacia said.

Banacia said they are coordinating with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau to check and assess the area. He said City Hall’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) will assess the area. Due to the cordon, only one lane of a portion of Juana Osmena Street near the area is open to traffic.

Enforcers of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) were assigned to handle the traffic there.