Comelec issues reminder on voter registration

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu renewed its call for new and unregistered voters to register at their office for the May 2018 barangay and youth elections before the November 30 deadline.

Even if November 30, Thursday, is a national holiday, the Comelec Cebu office said they will still hold registration in their office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our registration on November 30 is until 5 p.m. (and starts from 8 a.m.) and we see no reason, so far, to extend the deadline. We see no build up on the influx of voters registering,” Comelec provincial officer Ferdinand Gujilde said.

Data from Comelec-Cebu showed that from Nov. 5 to Nov. 21, 28,830 voters aged 15 years old and above from 53 towns and cities in the province have already registered for next year’s elections.