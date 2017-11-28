Lipsticks that promote ‘ganda for all’

VICE COSMETICS

THERE is a new “vice” that is painting the town in reds and nudes.

TV host and movie star Vice Ganda (Jose Marie Viceral in real life) has ventured in the beauty business with a cosmetics line that carries the tagline “Ganda for All.”

In an intimate media gathering in Cebu last Nov. 21, Vice Cosmetics marketing manager Creole David said Vice is committed to deliver high-quality products at an affordable cost.

The matte lipstick collection is sold for P195 each and has eight shades carrying names that reflect Vice Ganda’s fun personality as well as his trademark expressions. These include Ganderz, Aura, Hayabayabayu, Kering Keri, Good Vibes, Tarush, Pak Ganern and Kavogue.

The liquid lip kit is sold at P295 per kit which includes a liquid lipstick and matching lip liner. The lip kit also comes in eight shades with the names Pony, Benjamin, Whoops Kiri, Girly, Phenom, Star, Unicorn and Showtime.

“The lipsticks were made to make them look flattering on anyone. It does not matter what your gender, identity or skin color is,” said David during a media gathering composed of Cebu-based print media reporters and bloggers.

Designed and formulated in Los Angeles, California, the lipsticks are PETA certified cruelty free and paraben free.

David said Vice Cosmetics is spreading its message of “ganda for all” in the Visayas with the announced opening of a kiosk inside SM City Cebu within the month following its succesful launching at the Araneta Coliseum last Oct. 22.

“The concept of beauty has evolved and changed over the years. Gone are the days when you are called maarte for putting on make-up to make yourself more beautiful,” she said.

The lipstick collection will also be distributed in other towns and cities in the Visayas as the brand stays true to its mission of “ganda for all.”