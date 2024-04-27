Life!

Cebuano topnotcher shares journey of overcoming challenges, excelling in studies

By: - April 27, 2024

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Review takers might often see their journey of reviewing for that one important exam like climbing a foggy mountain—difficult, daunting, and often unclear, but with the goal of reaching the top.

For Lennon Gabrielle N. Francisco, ranking 10th in the Civil Engineering Licensure Examination (CELE) wasn’t just about achieving a high score. It also meant overcoming challenges with determination, finding ways to balance life and studies, and appreciating support from family while enjoying the journey.

A pillar of support through and through

According to Lennon, he had an inkling about pursuing Civil Engineering but wasn’t entirely sure if he was ready to take on the challenge.

“At first, I wasn’t sure it was the right path for me, but as I learned more about the subject, I discovered my passion for the concepts and principles behind building and designing structures.” he shared with CDN Digital.

Feeling his doubts, Lennon’s parents, Julie and Lennon Glenn Francisco, encouraged him to keep going, embrace learning, and most importantly, enjoy life and follow his instincts. They have been his biggest supporters ever since.

Top 10 CELE topnotcher, Lennon Gabrielle N. Francisco, with his mother, Julie N. Francisco, father, Lennon Glenn L. Francisco, and two younger siblings | Contributed photo

Family influence ignited Lennon’s interest in Civil Engineering, but his strong passion for discipline drove his journey. It was the foundation of his path to becoming a top performer, motivating him to study diligently and stay focused.

Invest in finding the best study method

As college students, we may often cram a study session for a test the morning after, but according to Francisco, finding the best study method is one of the reasons behind his success.

“That should be the first thing to consider when preparing for the board exam: which study habits and methods are effective FOR YOU,” Lennon asserted, underlining the importance of personalized approaches. “Do not just copy what others are doing; do what works for you,” he emphasized.

Also, dealing with the extensive exam preparation was challenging, especially managing time effectively.

Lennon’s solution?

Embrace the 80/20 rule and prioritize strategically. Lennon improved study sessions by concentrating on the most important concepts, making them more efficient.

“80% of the questions come from 20% of the material. I prioritized studying the topics more likely to appear on the exam before moving on to those less likely to be in the exam,” he shares with CDN Digital.

Grateful for his mentors

Reflecting on his success in the Civil Engineering Licensure Examination, Lennon acknowledges his mentors’ invaluable guidance.

He credits them for imparting academic knowledge and teaching him the importance of consistency. Their support and wisdom motivated Lennon to stay focused on his goals, even in the face of challenges.

“They shared their experiences, advising me on what actions to take, what to avoid, and how to improve,” he expressed.

Lennon’s plans for the future

Looking towards the future, Lennon sees a plethora of possibilities. He expresses his desire to pursue a career in Structural Engineering or, if given the opportunity, in academia as well.

Lennon’s message to fellow aspirants resonates with optimism and conviction: believe in yourself, adopt personalized study habits, and maintain unwavering determination.

“Believe in yourself and your abilities. Find study habits that work for you and stick to them. Create a study plan and monitor your progress daily… Finally, always pray for guidance and strength from the Lord. Remember, anything can happen in the board exam; everyone has a chance to succeed. It all depends on your reparation, composure, and confidence.”

‘Pour your heart into your efforts’

In Lennon’s review journey, his story demonstrates the importance of consistency and resilience. With dedication, personalized study methods, family support, and determination, Lennon passed the board exam and set a course for future success.

As his final piece of advice, Lennon offers aspiring CELE takers a pro-tip to ponder:

“Only by pushing yourself can you discover your true potential. Remember, you possess all the necessary tools to excel in the board exam and beyond. With careful planning, determined actions, and unwavering effort, success is within reach. Pour your heart into your efforts, and in the end, all your hard work will pay off.” /clorenciana

