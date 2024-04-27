Cebuano topnotcher shares journey of overcoming challenges, excelling in studies

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Review takers might often see their journey of reviewing for that one important exam like climbing a foggy mountain—difficult, daunting, and often unclear, but with the goal of reaching the top.

For Lennon Gabrielle N. Francisco, ranking 10th in the Civil Engineering Licensure Examination (CELE) wasn’t just about achieving a high score. It also meant overcoming challenges with determination, finding ways to balance life and studies, and appreciating support from family while enjoying the journey.

A pillar of support through and through

According to Lennon, he had an inkling about pursuing Civil Engineering but wasn’t entirely sure if he was ready to take on the challenge.

“At first, I wasn’t sure it was the right path for me, but as I learned more about the subject, I discovered my passion for the concepts and principles behind building and designing structures.” he shared with CDN Digital.

Feeling his doubts, Lennon’s parents, Julie and Lennon Glenn Francisco, encouraged him to keep going, embrace learning, and most importantly, enjoy life and follow his instincts. They have been his biggest supporters ever since.

Family influence ignited Lennon’s interest in Civil Engineering, but his strong passion for discipline drove his journey. It was the foundation of his path to becoming a top performer, motivating him to study diligently and stay focused.

Invest in finding the best study method

As college students, we may often cram a study session for a test the morning after, but according to Francisco, finding the best study method is one of the reasons behind his success.