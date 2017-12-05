American national hangs himself inside NBI jail

A few hours after he was arrested for reportedly trafficking minors in his neighborhood, an American took his own life inside the detention cell of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) yesterday dawn.

NBI-7 regional director Patricio Bernales, in a press conference, said Jessie Finny, 42, was arrested in his residence at Camella Homes, Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City on Monday, evening after their agents served him a warrant of arrest for human trafficking.

“We first received information on his activities from a letter sent by Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, who chairs the Provincial Women’s Commission (PWC). It was sent months ago, and we conducted a build-up of the case, gathered evidence enough to secure a warrant of arrest from the Regional Trial Court in Talisay City last week,” said Bernales.

According to the NBI chief, the suspect did not resist and even told interrogators at the bureau’s headquarters at Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City that he was willing to participate in their investigation.

“But one of our agents discovered him hanging inside his detention cell. We were really shocked but our counterparts from the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) informed us that those who are accused of human trafficking commit suicide. For them, it is the lowest form of crime,” Bernales explained.

He added Finny used his own belt as noose, and tied it around a pipe protruding from the ceiling of his cell.

Finny was arrested after the court found probable cause that he violated Republic Act (RA) No. 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act), and RA No. 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act).

An eight year-old girl was rescued from his house, and is now under the custody of social workers of the Department of Social Welfare and Development-7 (DSWD-7).

“We also interviewed his neighbors, and that there are times when he brings in more than two children inside his house. They also said they saw him lure children in his house by giving them toys,” said Bernales.

Authorities also seized at least eight electronic gadgets, such as smartphones and tablets, a variety of toys, costumes intended for children, and a luggage full of film equipment such as cameras and production lights.

“But so far, we haven’t found any evidence to really prove that he trafficked these minors, such as lewd photos. We have to secure another warrant from the court to authorize the booting up of the devices of the deceased,” Bernales stated.

Finny was rushed to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) but Bernales said the medico legal officer of the hospital told them that he was already dead.

“The medico legal officer told us that it was really suicide. There was no doubt about it,” he added.