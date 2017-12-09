Authorities on guard vs ‘Party Drugs’

As Christmas and Sinulog draw near, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) reminded the people not to use “Party Drugs.”

Although the law enforcement angencies have not monitored any presence of Party drugs here in Cebu, PDEA-7 Director Emerson Margate said it is still likely that the drug will reach Cebu.

“Cebu is the second largest city next to Manila, it is likely that the drug will reach the city,” said Margate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheif Supt. Jose Mario Espino, on the other hand, urged all the barangays to be alert and to coordinate with local authorities in case they notice party drugs are being used during parties on Christmas and during the Sinulog Festival.