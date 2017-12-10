Armed partygoer arrested in Dalaguete

A PARTYGOER was arrested by police after he allegedly brandished and pointed a gun at revelers during a benefit dance held inside the barangay sports center of Tapon, Dalaguete town at 1 am Sunday.

The suspect identified as Gerarld Inot Honteveros, a resident of the area, was detained at the Dalaguete police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.

PO3 Bobby Naces of the Dalaguete police precinct said Honteveros was drunk at the time. Police took one loaded revolver from Honteveros’s possession.