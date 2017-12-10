Search for article

Armed partygoer arrested in Dalaguete

By:

@cebudailynews

05:41 PM December 10th, 2017

By: Rene Alima, December 10th, 2017 05:41 PM

A PARTYGOER was arrested by police after he allegedly brandished and pointed a gun at revelers during a benefit dance held inside the barangay sports center of Tapon, Dalaguete town at 1 am Sunday.

The suspect identified as Gerarld Inot Honteveros, a resident of the area, was detained at the Dalaguete police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.

PO3 Bobby Naces of the Dalaguete police precinct said Honteveros was drunk at the time. Police took one loaded revolver from Honteveros’s possession.

