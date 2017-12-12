Cebuano MMA fighters see action today

Cebuano mixed martial arts fighter will try to defend their turf against visiting foes when they compete in the Universal Reality Combat Championships (URCC) fight night dubbed “Battle Extreme Tournament of Superstars IV” at the Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Mactan today.

Leading the Cebuanos is Cebu Extreme Fight League (CEFL) featherweight champion Roel “Akiyama” Rosauro of Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu, who will fight Pagadian City’s Alexander Aballe of Yawchedelic MMA.

The 29-year-old Rosauro said he is dedicating his fight to his father, who passed away earlier this year.

His most recent fight was last February when he won the CEFL title against Urtych Alarin of Butuan City in the main event of “CEFL II: No Way Out” held at the Cebu Coliseum via second-round knockout.

“I want to end the year with a bang. I dedicate this fight to my father, who just passed away,” Rosauro said. “Hopefully, a win will open big opportunities for me like fighting in international MMA tournaments.”

Rosauro and Aballe made weight at exactly 145 pounds. Both are scheduled to fight for three rounds in the featherweight division.

Other Cebuano MMA fighters who will see action tonight are Giovanie Macasling and Joel Jabonero of CALMA MMA, and Arnel Ylanan of Deftac Vagabond Cebu.

Macasling will battle Benguet’s Ariel Lampacan of Submission Sports; Jabonero takes on Quezon City’s Arvin Chan while Ylanan puts his submission grappling expertise against Adonis Sevilleno of Yawsa MMA.

In the main event, former champion Mark Striegl locks horns with South Korean Kim Ki-Sung. The rest of the card features Ariel Olieros vs. Dave Banguingui, Roque Maha-ay vs. Young Bin Kwon, and Charles Sayson vs. Lucky Mateo.