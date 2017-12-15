Boat trips canceled due to ‘Urduja’

Due to Tropical Storm Urduja’s almost stationary movement, several larger passenger vessels from Cebu bound to Luzon and Mindanao have canceled their voyages scheduled today.

As of 5:00 a.m. today, the Philippine Coast Guard in Cebu (PCG – Cebu) accounted a total of 39 grounded passenger vessels, and nine cargos.

PCG – Cebu Commander Jerome Cayabyab told Cebu Daily News that they are expecting more trips to be canceled as Urduja is expected to make landfall on Eastern Samar tomorrow morning.

Today, at 9:00 a.m., 2GO Shipping grounded their vessel, Pope John Paul II, at Pier 5 which was bound for Metro Manila. They also put on hold their Cebu – Iligan trip due to Urduja’s presence.

Four motor bancas bound for Jetafe town in Bohol were also canceled as of 5:00 a.m. according to recent data from PCG Cebu.

Two roll-on-roll-off vessels from Tabuelan port in Tabuelan of northwestern Cebu, bound for Escalante town in Negros Oriental, were also prevented by the PCG from sailing.

Storm Signal No. 1 is still hoisted on northern Cebu, including Bantayan Island.