City willing to give cash advances to Pardo workers

THE Cebu City government is willing to give cash advances to the barangay officials and employees of Poblacion Pardo in Cebu City who have not yet received their honoraria since October.

Barangay Captain Altea Lim said treasurer Christopher Idul has reportedly stopped reporting to work last November 23.

Lim said that Idul also failed to deposit collections from clearances such as barangay clearance and space rentals inside the sports complex.

Lim and the barangay’s bookkeeper went to the Commission on Audit (COA) on December 4 to get a record of the amounts that were not deposited by Idul. They found out that an amount of P172,190 was not deposited from the months of January to August of 2017.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the city will give the barangay workers their honoraria if it is allowed by COA.

Osmeña said the city will issue a memo requesting barangay officials, especially those who have not received their salaries in the last 15 days, to notify him.

Lim reported the incident to the Pardo Police Station on December 12.

Senior Insp. Renato Maramag, the police chief of Pardo, said Lim received a text message from Idul to apologize.

“Good morning Ma’am sorry kaayo nga nakasala ko sa imo pagsalig nako napakyas ko napasagdaan nako akong trabaho. Nobody knows the degree of my remorse right now. Bisan sa akong paglakaw wala kabalo akong wife, kay gusto nako sulbaron ang problema nga akong nabuhat,” part of the message reads.

Maramag said they were only waiting for Lim to decide if charges will be filed against Idul.