Cop faces complaint for FB post

TWO traffic personnel in Cebu City filed a complaint against a policeman who allegedly suggested to set them up after they clamped the car of another police officer.

Celestino Arnaez and Efren Navales of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) requested the Investigation, Detection, and Management Branch of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to conduct a thorough probe against the policeman who expressed his sentiment through a Facebook comment.

Supt. David Senior, operations chief of CCPO, said that Arnaez and Navales and the policeman, whose identity is kept confidential while the investigation continues, will meet on Wednesday, December 27.

Last Thursday, Arnaez and Navales clamped the multicab of a policeman for alleged illegal parking in Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City. The policeman subsequently paid P1,000 to CCTO as his penalty.

He then posted on Facebook that “No one is above the law.”

Another policeman commented that if he were the owner of the multicab, he would fabricate charges against the traffic enforcers by planting shabu in their possession.