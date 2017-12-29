CEBU CAN DO A TURKEY!

Netizens were amazed how a group of Turkish artists transformed a graffiti wall in Turkey’s City of Van into a canvas of plastic bottle caps, creating perfect replicas of famous paintings.

A netizen named Rex Argonza wrote: “It’s amazing how modern artists can make ordinary things into something amazing. And the details too are very awesome. Kudos”

Another netizen named Anthony Detuya said that if the dirty street walls in Cebu could be transformed in a manner similar to those paintings in Turkey, it could attract more tourists and at the same time contribute to a better environment.

“If dirty walls will be transformed like this, Cebu would gain more artists and at the same time contribute to the environment and lessen the city’s trash.”

While Jhoila DG wrote: “This is what we call creativity at its best!”

Vivid illustrations of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa”, Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and Salvador Dali’s “The Persistence of Memory” are all made from thousands of plastic bottle caps, creating perfect replicas of the famous paintings along the street in the City of Van in eastern Turkey.

