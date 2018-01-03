Lapu-Lapu readies for Sto. Nino’s fluvial procession

FOR the first time in history, the images of Señor Sto. Niño and the Our Lady of Guadalupe will be brought to the Nuestra Señora de Regla National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City from the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City shortly before the start of the fluvial procession on January 20.

It will also be the first time that the fluvial procession will start at the Muelle Osmena Wharf in Lapu-Lapu City. Previous fluvial processions started at the Ouano Wharf in Mandaue City.

Mayor Paz Radaza will welcome the images at the foot of the Mandaue-Mactan Bridge in Lapu-Lapu City around 3:30 a.m.

“We the Oponganons are very much honored and blessed to be included in the Sinulog activities particularly, the Traslacion and fluvial procession,” said Radaza.

A brief ceremonial acceptance will happen at the foot of the bridge as part of the Traslacion or ritual transfer of the images of the Sto. Niño and the Our Lady of Guadalupe.

From the foot of the bridge, Radaza said the images will be brought to the church. It will pass by G.Y. Dela Cerna St. and will turn right to S. Osmeña Street before heading to the church for a Holy Mass.

The images will then be brought to the Muelle Osmeña Wharf, located at the back of the church, and will then be onboard a Navy boat for the fluvial procession.

Radaza said establishments and houses along the route are advised to make their own display to welcome the images.

Radaza said the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) will be in-charge in manning the traffic and road closures.

G.Y. Dela Cerna street will be closed around 1 a.m.

Radaza advised the public to refrain from releasing balloons and using firecrackers.

She said motor boats in Lapu-Lapu City, including the Swiss sail boat from Spain, will join the fluvial procession.