Three arrested for sale, possession of ‘shabu’

THREE persons were arrested in two separate buy-bust operations conducted by operatives of the Guadalupe Police Precinct past midnight yesterday outside a hotel along Don Andres Abellana St., Barangay Guadalupe and on Don Mariano Cui St., Barangay Capitol Site.

Arrested were Chito Bayno, 30 years old and a resident of Barangay Kalubihan and Mary Angelie Espanillo, 21, of Barangay Gairan, Bogo City who was with Bayno at the time of the operation.

Guadalupe Police precinct officer in charge, Sr. Insp. Raymond Hortizuela said they were able to buy P1,000 worth of shabu from Bayno, which resulted in his immediate arrest.

Police allegedly discovered three big packs and two medium packs of shabu during a search on Bayno’s bag, while a sachet of shabu was allegedly found inside the pocket of Espanillo.

The police operatives also confiscated their cellphones.

As they were on their way back to the police precinct, a text message was received on the cellphone of Bayno, allegedly from a certain Mark Ratcho, allegedly informing him that he had drugs to give him.

The police answered the text message and arranged for a meeting outside a hotel on Don Mariano Cui St. in Barangay Capitol Site.

Upon arrival, the police immediately arrested Ratcho, who was standing by the street, after Bayno identified him.

A search allegedly resulted into the discovery of three medium and two extra small packs of shabu.

Police estimated the total drug haul at 105 grams valued at P1.2 million..

Hortizuela said the police received information about Bayno’s alleged illegal drug deals, which became the basis for their operation.

Supt. Artemeo Ricabo, deputy City Director for administration commended the Guadalupe police saying this was a big accomplishment since the police have again been involved with the war against drugs.

Bayno and Racho will face charges for possession and sale of illegal drugs, while Espanillo will be charged with section 5 and 11. They are temporary detained at the Guadalupe police precinct jail.