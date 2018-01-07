Labor group calls for fire safety audit for all malls

TUCP calls for fire safety audit for malls

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) is calling for a joint fire safety audit of all malls nationwide following two separate fire incidents in Davao and Cebu.

In a statement furnished to Cebu Daily News, TUCP President Raymond Mendoza expressed outrage over the “blatant violations of NCCC Mall and SSI call center of fire safety codes and non-compliance to occupational safety and health regulations.”

“It is outrageous to see another fire incident taking place in Metro Ayala mall and Gaisano mall in Cebu City when just 15 days ago 38 workers perished in the NCCC Mall fire in Davao City,” Mendoza was quoted in the statement.

TUCP said the Davao and Cebu fire cases are not isolated incidents.

“There is a widespread violation by malls owners of fire safety standards and a compromise of the safety of mall goers and well-being of the mall workers to cut costs and make bigger profit for themselves,” Mendoza said.

Alan Tanjusay, spokesperson of the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP), said they proposed the joint DOLE-BFP safety audit inspections to “coincide with the forthcoming dry season when most fire incidents happen.”

Tanjusay questioned the safety of the malls which he described as places for business and recreation for many Filipino families.