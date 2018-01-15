Bike lane proposal gets a boost

ADVOCATES of bicycle and pedestrian lanes are backing a proposed ordinance mandating the integration of bike lanes in the planning, design and construction of roads within Cebu City.

The Movement for Livable Cebu (MLC) said the ordinance, sponsored by Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., will encourage people to commute on bicycles instead of riding vehicles run by fossil fuel.

MLC, formed in 2011 initially as a citizen movement group at the height of the campaign against plans to build new flyovers in Cebu City, later evolved into a multi-sectoral citizenry movement. The group lists bike lane activists as part of their members alongside public and private sector leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLC Convenor Rudy Alix said Gabuya’s proposal, now on final deliberation, was a “welcomed addition” to Cebu City Ordinance 2408 or the Sugbo Bike Lanes Ordinance passed in 2014 which provided for shared priority bikes lanes on designated roads in the city.

“The ordinance will help reduce air pollution, promote healthy lifestyle, reduce the cost of petroleum imports and possibly reduce traffic congestion in the city,” said Alix.

Another environmental advocate described Gabuya’s proposal as a “good move” in the city’s continued urban growth.

“Connectivity is key and with the different speeds one takes to transport himself, the roads need to be designed accordingly,” said Architect Joy Onozawa, one of the proponents of Road Revolution in Cebu which aims to reduce dependency on motor vehicles.

Onozowa said citizens need to experience “comfortable and beautiful” transportation networks to make them proud of their city.